Vermont Sports Magazine, June 2017
The Start | The Other Bucket List | pg. 5
Great Outdoors | Racing Across America | pg. 8
At 58, Susan Lynch is out to set a record.
Great Outdoors | Find Your Zen | pg. 13
Take a ramble in Vermont’s newest state park. Plus, trail grants.
Weekend Away | Woodstock For Jocks | pg. 14
Covered bridge rides, rapids to run and trails to hike–it’s time to explore Woodstock.
Gear & Beer | The Rights Of Spring | pg. 17
We test trail shoes, waterproof packs, sunglasses and beer!
Feature | It’s A Mundo Pequeño | pg. 18
Three buddies’ epic ride from Patagonia back to Vermont.
Feature | On the Cashmere Trail | pg. 24
Four women mountain bike the Himalaya in search of cashmere.
Featured Athlete | The Fishing King | pg. 28
This chemistry professor broke an LCI Derby record, twice.
Featured Athlete | The Pace Setter | pg. 30
Gavin Boyles is setting a fast pace up Camel’s Hump
Health | Inflammation and Athletes | pg. 33
Here’s what the R.D. prescribes–and it tastes good.
Calendar | Race and Event Guide | pg. 35
Endgame | A Girl and Her Bike | pg. 42
She was set to ride her bike to school every day. Then this happened.