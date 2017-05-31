july-issue-featured-photo-vts
Current Issue Featured+ 

Vermont Sports Magazine, June 2017

Vermont Sports 15 Views , , , , , ,

The Start | The Other Bucket List | pg. 5

Great Outdoors | Racing Across America | pg. 8

At 58, Susan Lynch is out to set a record. 

Great Outdoors | Find Your Zen | pg. 13

Take a ramble in Vermont’s newest state park. Plus, trail grants. 

Weekend Away | Woodstock For Jocks | pg. 14

Covered bridge rides, rapids to run and trails to hike–it’s time to explore Woodstock. 

Gear & Beer | The Rights Of Spring | pg. 17

We test trail shoes, waterproof packs, sunglasses and beer!

Feature | It’s A Mundo Pequeño | pg. 18

Three buddies’ epic ride from Patagonia back to Vermont. 

Feature | On the Cashmere Trail | pg. 24

Four women mountain bike the Himalaya in search of cashmere. 

Featured Athlete | The Fishing King | pg. 28

This chemistry professor broke an LCI Derby record, twice.

Featured Athlete | The Pace Setter | pg. 30

Gavin Boyles is setting a fast pace up Camel’s Hump

Health | Inflammation and Athletes | pg. 33

Here’s what the R.D. prescribes–and it tastes good. 

Calendar | Race and Event Guide | pg. 35

Endgame | A Girl and Her Bike | pg. 42

She was set to ride her bike to school every day. Then this happened. 

You May Also Like

Lynn Jennings Running 2_CMYK

8 Steps To Hitting Your Stride (Again)

Evan Johnson 0
devon-sam-simon-1

Climbers On The Rise

Emma Cotton 0
IMG_9421 (2)

Vermont’s Disc Golf Revolution

Evan Johnson 0