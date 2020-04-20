Adventures 

Don’t Miss The 2020 Bike Shop Directory

Lisa Lynn 854 Views 0 Comment

We know times are tough for bike shops and we want to do our best to get the word out that you’re in business.

Over the next five issues, we’re repeating our annual, subsidized, state-wide Bike Shop Directory. And this year, we want to give bike shops an added boost.

Sign up by May 1 and you’ll get the following:

Digital Listing & Social Media Promotion: During the month of May, we’ll be compiling a digital listing of all 2020 Bike Shop Directory shops that are open for business and sharing that on our social media and newsletters. Just send a note to [email protected] with your hours and terms of operation and we’ll get that onto a dedicated page on our website.

Print Listing: Then, we’ll include your listing in all  issues of Vermont Sports, from  May/June through October for less than the lowest cost of an ad in one issue: yes, five issues for just $300, total.

Just take a look at your last year’s listing here (See: 2019 Bike Shops Directory) and input your info here no later than MAY 1. Note: if you don’t complete this form we can’t guarantee the information will be updated.

2020 Vermont Sports Bike Shop Directory -- Advertising Section (1)

    Our Basic Listing includes your shop listing in 5 issues of Vermont Sports from June-October and costs $300, total, billed after the June issue is published. Our Digital PLUS listing also includes a listing in VT SKI + RIDE, and digital listing on Vtsports.com and vtskiandride.com as well as social media promotion. Cost: $400

See how your listing looked last October? Flip through to pages 39-41, below

 

If you want to see how your listing looked in our October “Adventure Issue” just scroll to page 37, below:

 

