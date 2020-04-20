Don’t Miss The 2020 Bike Shop Directory

We know times are tough for bike shops and we want to do our best to get the word out that you’re in business.

Over the next five issues, we’re repeating our annual, subsidized, state-wide Bike Shop Directory. And this year, we want to give bike shops an added boost.

Sign up by May 1 and you’ll get the following:

Digital Listing & Social Media Promotion: During the month of May, we’ll be compiling a digital listing of all 2020 Bike Shop Directory shops that are open for business and sharing that on our social media and newsletters. Just send a note to [email protected] with your hours and terms of operation and we’ll get that onto a dedicated page on our website.

Print Listing: Then, we’ll include your listing in all issues of Vermont Sports, from May/June through October for less than the lowest cost of an ad in one issue: yes, five issues for just $300, total.

Just take a look at your last year’s listing here (See: 2019 Bike Shops Directory) and input your info here no later than MAY 1. Note: if you don’t complete this form we can’t guarantee the information will be updated.

2020 Vermont Sports Bike Shop Directory -- Advertising Section (1) Name of Shop *

Address of Shop *

Shop Phone: *

Shop Email & Website *

Short description of shop (what brands you carry, types of bikes, service & repairs). Max: 200 words *

Upload Your Shop Logo Drop files here or

Your Name and Contact Info: *

Basic or Digital PLUS Listing * BASIC $300 for 5 issues DIGITAL PLUS $400 for 6 issues plus 2 websites Our Basic Listing includes your shop listing in 5 issues of Vermont Sports from June-October and costs $300, total, billed after the June issue is published. Our Digital PLUS listing also includes a listing in VT SKI + RIDE, and digital listing on Vtsports.com and vtskiandride.com as well as social media promotion. Cost: $400



See how your listing looked last October? Flip through to pages 39-41, below

If you want to see how your listing looked in our October “Adventure Issue” just scroll to page 37, below: