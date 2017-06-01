At 58, Susan Lynch Races Across America

This will be Lynch’s first big competition on a road bike. A runner who competed in triathlons and duathlons, she developed bone-on-bone arthritis at 42. That’s when she decided to try a mountain bike race. She finished second in her first race, the Vermont 50, in 2002 and began to taper off her running.

She has finished the Vermont 50 fourteen times, twice repeating her feat as the second fastest woman. Although many RAAM participants use time trial bikes, Lynch purchased a Specialized Venge from Battenkill Bikes for the race and is bringing her cyclocross bike as a back-up.

Lynch credits Karter with pulling the team together. Each of the four teammates has different skill sets. Lynch and Karter are climbers, Thompson is an eight-time USA Cycling National Champion and Withington is a triathlete.

They’re riding to raise money for the Mary Horrigon Connors Center for Women’s Health & Gender Biology. Withington and Thompson are cancer survivors and Karter suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2010.

Four-person RAAM teams are divided into sub-teams of two racers who ride for ten to twelve hours, alternating every 20 to 30 minutes. The women of Brigham Health hope to maintain an average speed of 20 mph, but Lynch thinks 19 mph is a more realistic expectation. Each group of two has a follow vehicle and a transport vehicle for the second rider. Two other vehicles are waiting at a hotel with the resting riders and other members of the 17-person support crew who prepare the meals, provide massages and maintain the bikes.