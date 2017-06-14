Rights Of Spring: The Season’s Best Gear

The ATV Of Shoes

There’s been a long debate amongst runners as to what’s a better choice as an all-around shoe–a trail shoe (heavier, sometimes a compromise on fit) or a road shoe? Those who like to run on gravel roads or trails might lean toward a trail shoe. Ultra runner and mountaineer Susana Johnston, our cover story in the March/April issue, swears by her Hoka One’s as her all-around footwear in the mountains. With the new Hoka One Challenger ATR 3 ($130), we agree. It’s a super cushy ride (sort of like a fat bike), but it’s far lighter (9.5 oz for a men’s and 7.9 oz for a women’s size 8) than the usual trail beast and feels right at home on the bit of pavement we start out on. The fit is a little looser than some might like, but the 4 mm lugs grab on any surface. With the third iteration of the Challenger, the hope is that this one will address some early durability issues. We have yet to see any blow-outs and Susana Johnston, who hiked 3,181 miles this past year, would know. And no, she’s not sponsored by the brand.