Woodstock is one of those Vermont towns that’s so cute, you suspect it was made for tourists. And it was–sort of. The town has been a vacation destination since the turn of the century. In 1934, Mary French, a granddaughter of Frederick Billings, and Laurance Rockefeller were married in theCongregational Church. Since then, the Rockefeller family has done much to preserve the old colonial buildings, bury power lines and set up the Marsh-Billings Farm and Museum, part of the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Park.

Woodstock still attracts people from all over the world. They stay at the sprawling Woodstock Inn, window shop the ower- lled streets or, in the winter, try skiing at Suicide Six. But there’s another side of Woodstock: the one that draws Vermonters and athletes from around New England.

As Dan Webb, who runs Gear Traders, a sports consignment shop, notes: “There are so many things here that most people don’t think about. The Ottaquechee River, for instance, has sweet Class II rapids up near Bridgewater and some Class III right in town. There’s hiking and shing and mountain biking–the list goes on.”

In June, that list gets even longer. On June 4, the Covered Bridges Half Marathon takes runners through the regions’ prettiest routes. Registration is known to sell out as soon as it opens on the first Monday of December. But if you miss your chance, there are plenty of other excuses to visit.