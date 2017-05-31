It’s A Mundo Pequeño: A Ride From Patagonia To Vermont

This route had been almost a mythical entity for us. We had heard again and again from cyclists heading south that the Lagoon Route was the hardest part of their trips. Some had said they pushed their bikes and couldn’t go more than a crawling pace. Others said that they had wept everyday. All three of us knew that this section would be a challenge, but none of us knew to what extent.

The largest challenge we knew to expect was the elevation. San Pedro de Atacama was at 8,000 feet and the highest point we would reach on the lagoon route would take us to 16,000 feet. The rst 30 miles or so of our ride would take us on a non-stop climb to 15,000 feet and to the border crossing into Bolivia. We had to break the climb into three days of riding to limit how much altitude we would gain in a day, allowing our bodies to adjust safely.

After crossing the border, we would have a full week in the windswept and desolate landscape of snow-capped volcanic mountain passes and shallow mineral-rich lagoons. It was an empty land with little life and inhospitable climate— stark in its lonely beauty with dry dusty plains of volcanic destruction spreading bellow. We would find ourselves in a world that looked like it came out of a science fiction novel and we all felt like wandering visitors. Our winding roads would be dirt and the winds fierce. This would be a test of how strong we had become.

The first night in Bolivia was spent aside Laguna Blanca, before we’d continue on Laguna Verde and to the thermal hot springs. After resting at the hot springs for a couple of days we continued over the highest point of the lagoon route at around 16,000 feet. The roads were worse than we’d seen yet, but we’d soon have a view of Laguna Colorada and a descent that led us to our next night’s sleep. Thankfully that would be indoors, as the temperatures often dipped to around 5 degrees Fahrenheit at night.