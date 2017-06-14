VS: As a scientist, do you keep a journal of where you fish and notes on what works?

SL: I’ve never really recorded everything, although I know people keep fishing journals of the sort. We aren’t really big on that, but we always had it in our heads, what kinds of situations we were presented with, what we did on those days, what was successful and what wasn’t. So then, on days that present themselves decades later, we ask ourselves: have we seen this kind of situation before? What kind of fishing days have we had under those conditions, and what should we try today?

I like to go out under any challenging circumstance and try to find fish. For example, I was going to go fishing in Winter Storm Stella, and I was thinking: what can I learn about fish behavior in the middle of an approaching Nor’easter that’s going to dump two feet of snow, and what kind of patterns would develop under those conditions? Now that’s not a pattern that’s likely to show itself again. It turns out I couldn’t go fishing because my kids’ school got cancelled. But that’s something that interests me, and it doesn’t interest everybody.