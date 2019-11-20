14 Ways to Burn Off Thanksgiving Dinner

23 | The Westford Turkey Trot, Westford

Run the beautiful, rolling dirt roads of Westford—rain, snow or shine! A Tot Trot for kids starts at 10 a.m., followed by a 3K and 10K walk or run (to be started whenever all of the tots are finished trotting). Homemade chili and other food will be available after the race.

24 | 43rd Middlebury Turkey Trot, Middlebury

Run a 5K or a 10K race, both starting at noon. Both races are out-and-back and flat and fast.

28 | Neshobe Pie Gobbler Fun Run & Walk, Brandon

Run, walk or stroll for a chance to win your Thanksgiving Day pie. Every 10th finisher in this race receives a freshly-made pie. The course is an approximately 3-mile run over hill and dale at Neshobe Golf Course.

28 | Edgar May Thanksgiving Day 5K, Springfield

Walk or run this 3.1-mile route, starting and ending at Springfield Hospital. Costumes are encouraged and the race will be timed, with prizes awarded for the top male and female finishers.

28 | The Gobble Wobble 5K, Stratton

A pre-Thanksgiving dinner 5k road run, where costumes are suggested, with ski passes and cash prizes on the line for winners. Starting at the Clocktower, the course takes runners, walkers and turkey-trotters through the Village, over to the Sun Bowl, and around the resort before crossing the finish line back at the Clocktower. Get your gobble on!

7:30 – 8:30 a.m.: Check in East wing of the Main Base lodge

First 250 Race participants receiv e a t-shirt.

9 a.m.: Start -at the Clocktower.

28 | 43rd Green Mountain Athletic Association Turkey Trot 5k, Burlington

Run a 5K loop on the UVM cross-country course. Great footing except for any ice—be alert—on cinder/paved path and grass with some singletrack. Proceeds benefit the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.

28 | 13th Annual Zack’s Place Turkey Trot Run/Walk, Woodstock

A 5k walk or run that is handicap accessible, this awesome race begins and ends at Woodstock Elementary School. Competitors must bring a donation for the food shelf.

28 | Jarred Williams Turkey Trot, Richmond

Run or walk a 5k or run a 10k at the Round Church in Richmond early on Thanksgiving morning. Bring a canned good for the local food shelf. Race proceeds benefit Never Give Up Ever, a program that raises money for research into childhood diseases that are terminal or chronic and provides financial support for families experiencing financial hardship as a result of one.

28 | The 16th Annual Barre Gobble Wobble, Barre

Conditions permitting, runners will take a scenic loop that involves time on the bike path, finishing at the Middle School parking lot. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome in this race.

28 | Brattleboro Turkey Trot, Brattleboro

Run one or three miles in this spirited walk/run event held each year on Thanksgiving Day, with a kids’ one-mile run at 9 a.m. followed by a 3-mile run at 9:15 a.m. Both courses are out-and-back on Upper Dummerston Road, starting and ending near the Brattleboro Country Club. Heads up: there is no race day registration.

29 | The 9th Annual Killington Turkey Trot, Killington

Take in the sights of the Killington area as you ascend High Ridge Road and prepare to run, trot or walk the rest of this fun 5K downhill and back towards town.

29 | The Turkey Hangover Hillclimb, Dover

Mount Snow hosts this annual fun run, where prizes are awarded to the top finishers but also those with the best costumes. Burn off some turkey day calories and get your legs in shape for ski season. You can even make some turns after—Mount Snow is already open for the season.

29 | 9th Annual 5K Turkey Trot Trail Run/Walk, Strafford

This annual race goes up hills, across valleys and through the woods of Strafford Nordic Center’s ski trails. The ski area offers a challenging course with great scenery, but the race is very fun and low-key. All finishers enjoy Strafford Organic Creamery Milk and homemade cookies at the finish line after the race. If there’s snow on the ground, it may become a ski/snowshoe race.

Dec. 1 | Turkey Lane Trot, Hinesburg

This 4.25-mile trot starts in Hinesburg at the intersection of Lewis Creek Road and Turkey Lane. Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Land Trust.

Featured Photo Caption: Costumes are as much a part of Thanksgiving tradition as turkey at Stratton’s Gobble Gobble Wobble 5K Race. This year’s will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 9 a.m.