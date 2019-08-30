Current Issue 

Vermont Sports Magazine, September 2019

The Start | The Trail Blazers, pg. 3

Meet the heroes behind Vermont’s world-class trails.

Great Outdoors | A New Long Trail Record, pg. 6

A hiker just shattered the unsupported FKT on the Long Trail. Here’s how he did it.

News | Should Act 250 Apply to Trails? pg. 9

The latest on the Victory Hill closure, where to sail for free, the Brownsville Forest and more.

Nutrition | Plant-Powered, pg. 13

Some elite athletes are switching to a plant-based diet. Here’s why.

Feature | 6 Ways to Harness Your Fear, pg. 16

Tips for keeping a cool head from a sword swallower, a paraglider and an expert climbing guide.

Feature | Bikepacking Vermont! pg. 20

Bikepack from brewery to brewery or join the Super 8 grand depart, plus the latest gear to get you gravel touring.

Reader Athlete | The Climber, pg. 27

With 85 first ascents to date, Kris Fiore is just getting started.

Reader Athlete | The Disc Golf Entrepreneur, pg. 29

How one Vermonter has made growing his sport a business.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 33

Endgame | The Adrenaline of Stillness, pg. 42

Why Leath Tonino gets a rush from finding stillness.

