Vermont Sports Magazine, September 2019
The Start | The Trail Blazers, pg. 3
Meet the heroes behind Vermont’s world-class trails.
Great Outdoors | A New Long Trail Record, pg. 6
A hiker just shattered the unsupported FKT on the Long Trail. Here’s how he did it.
News | Should Act 250 Apply to Trails? pg. 9
The latest on the Victory Hill closure, where to sail for free, the Brownsville Forest and more.
Nutrition | Plant-Powered, pg. 13
Some elite athletes are switching to a plant-based diet. Here’s why.
Feature | 6 Ways to Harness Your Fear, pg. 16
Tips for keeping a cool head from a sword swallower, a paraglider and an expert climbing guide.
Feature | Bikepacking Vermont! pg. 20
Bikepack from brewery to brewery or join the Super 8 grand depart, plus the latest gear to get you gravel touring.
Reader Athlete | The Climber, pg. 27
With 85 first ascents to date, Kris Fiore is just getting started.
Reader Athlete | The Disc Golf Entrepreneur, pg. 29
How one Vermonter has made growing his sport a business.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 33
Endgame | The Adrenaline of Stillness, pg. 42
Why Leath Tonino gets a rush from finding stillness.