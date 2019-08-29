This past summer saw two people consecutively break the unsupported Long Trail FKTs (see p. 6 for our interview with one) and countless others stumble along at their own pace.

Today, Taylor is something of a hero to Long Trail hikers.

Less well-known, but perhaps equally loved, are some of the other trail blazers around Vermont.

Take Dave Blumenthal. Blumenthal thru-hiked the Long Trail, was a board member of the Green Mountain Club and created the 3D relief map of the trail that’s on display at the GMC’s headquarters in Waterbury.

Blumenthal was all about maps. Along with David Tremblay, he pored over maps as he envisioned a trail, much like Taylor had, but one that would take riders the length of Vermont: the XVT.

A serious bikepacker, Blumenthal, 37, was riding a dirt road on the 2,745- mile Tour Divide race, which traverses the Continental Divide, when he was hit by a pickup truck in 2010.

But the XVT did come to life, and now David Tremblay, Daniel Jordan, Kristopher Dennan and others have mapped a new, less arduous route for bikepackers that traverse the state.

On September 27, they’ve planned a grand depart, a group start from Montpelier to ride the Super 8, a figure 8 of ancient roads, trails and gravel routes through some of the most beautiful parts of Vermont.

This month also sees the 20th anniversary of CRAG-VT and the very first Vermont Climbing Festival, organized by vertical trail blazers Kris Fiore (profiled on page 27) and others in the climbing community. Thanks to their work, and that of CRAG-VT, Vermont has more climbing routes than ever.

And 2019 also marks the 25th anniversary of what is, perhaps, the state’s most famous “new” trail system, Kingdom Trails. In 1994, a group of local landowners and business people agreed to work together to create a mountain bike trail system across more than 50 privately-owned land parcels. Back then,