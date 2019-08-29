Should Act 250 Apply to Trails?

This October would have marked the 10th anniversary of what had become one of the most popular and grueling trail races in Vermont. CircumBurke started in 2009 as a 26-mile backcountry trail run and mountain bike race in the Northeast Kingdom.

It originally coursed around Burke Mountain connecting some of Kingdom Trails’ buffed trails with Burke singletrack and, on the back side of Burke, old logging roads in the Victory Hill Sector.

Open to runners and mountain bikers, it was an epically brutal route with nearly 3,000 feet of climbing. By 2018, the race was drawing close to 600 people. It was named by the readers of Vermont Sports as the Best Mountain Bike Ride/Race in Vermont.

But this October, the Victory Hill Sector trails will be quiet. No CircumBurke, no other races, no riding.

As widely reported, the Victory Hill Sector trails were shut down following a May 3 ruling by the Natural Resources Board arguing that Victory Hill Sector should have received Act 250 approval before building trails.

“I just don’t get it,” says John McGill who helped run the Victory Hill Trails on the former 1,100 acres of degraded logging land his wife, Laurie Saligman, purchased in 2007. “We spent tens of thousands of dollars to improve the land, set up the trail system as a non-profit and were barely recouping any trail fees. If this is the way the state wants to operate, we may just sell and leave.”

Should Act 25 Apply to Trails?

According to the decision handed down by NRB’s regional coordinator, Kirsten Sultan, what triggered Vic- tory Hill’s need for an Act 250 review, the state’s land development act, were three main things: the trails were col- lecting fees, therefore commercial; when the trails were developed, they were not part of the Vermont Trail System or Kingdom Trails—non-prof- its that had preapproved trail build- ing guidelines; and development im- pacted more than 10 acres of land.

While the Victory Hill decision may seem like an isolated incident, it fueled something of a firestorm in the trailbuilding community.

“All together, members of the Trails and Greenways Alliance have put close to $50,000 that could have gone into trail building into legal work to help understand and lobby for revisions to Act 250,” says Vermont Mountain Bike