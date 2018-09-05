5 | The Start

Wandering

Taking it to the trail.

7 | Great Outdoors

A New Long Trail Record

How a triathlete broke the fastest known time record.

9 | Featured Athlete

Meet the Tour de France rider from Peacham, Vt.

12 | Trail Tales

The Vermont 5

Could you hike these five 4,000-footers in a day?

15 | Feature

Outposts in the Wild

There are four new hidden huts waiting to be discovered.

18 | Feature

Lessons from the Appalachian Trail

24 | Feature

Game Changing Gear

We asked 8 experts what gear changed their game.

29 | Calendar

Race & Event Guide

34 | Endgame

Migrations

Leath Tonino traces the paths of eagles on the Connecticut River.