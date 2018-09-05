Vermont Sports Magazine, September 2018
5 | The Start
Wandering
Taking it to the trail.
7 | Great Outdoors
A New Long Trail Record
How a triathlete broke the fastest known time record.
9 | Featured Athlete
Meet the Tour de France rider from Peacham, Vt.
12 | Trail Tales
The Vermont 5
Could you hike these five 4,000-footers in a day?
15 | Feature
Outposts in the Wild
There are four new hidden huts waiting to be discovered.
18 | Feature
Lessons from the Appalachian Trail
24 | Feature
Game Changing Gear
We asked 8 experts what gear changed their game.
29 | Calendar
Race & Event Guide
34 | Endgame
Migrations
Leath Tonino traces the paths of eagles on the Connecticut River.