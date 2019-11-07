Vermont Sports Magazine, November/December
The Start | The Outdoor Summit, pg. 5
What happens when you put all of Vermont’s outdoor rec groups in a room together?
News | The Latest from the Backcountry, pg. 7
From a new Long Trail FKT to ski glades slated for southern Vermont, here’s what’s new.
Nutrition | The New Buzz About Caffeine, pg. 10
What athletes should know.
Trails | Groomed to Ride, pg. 13
How local groomers are transforming fatbiking.
Feature | Fat Times at East Burke, pg. 14
Fatbike festivals are blowing up. Here are a few of our favorites, from Abe-Berm-Ham to Winterbike.
Feature | Your Backyard Winter Adventure, pg. 18
The perfect weekend fatbiking camping trip.
Feature | 50 Years of Selling Fun, pg. 20
Fifty years ago some fraternity brothers started a ski shop. Here’s the story behind Skirack.
Feature | The Roller Derby Revolution, pg. 26
Meet the people and leagues powering this sport.
Reader Athlete | Dr. Quarterback: Ivette Guttmann, pg. 30
Reader Athlete | Arctic Ski Racer: Dan Collins, pg. 35
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 37
Why travel in your ski boots? Why not?