The Start | The Outdoor Summit, pg. 5

What happens when you put all of Vermont’s outdoor rec groups in a room together?

News | The Latest from the Backcountry, pg. 7

From a new Long Trail FKT to ski glades slated for southern Vermont, here’s what’s new.

Nutrition | The New Buzz About Caffeine, pg. 10

What athletes should know.

Trails | Groomed to Ride, pg. 13

How local groomers are transforming fatbiking.

Feature | Fat Times at East Burke, pg. 14

Fatbike festivals are blowing up. Here are a few of our favorites, from Abe-Berm-Ham to Winterbike.

Feature | Your Backyard Winter Adventure, pg. 18

The perfect weekend fatbiking camping trip.

Feature | 50 Years of Selling Fun, pg. 20

Fifty years ago some fraternity brothers started a ski shop. Here’s the story behind Skirack.

Feature | The Roller Derby Revolution, pg. 26

Meet the people and leagues powering this sport.

Reader Athlete | Dr. Quarterback: Ivette Guttmann, pg. 30

Reader Athlete | Arctic Ski Racer: Dan Collins, pg. 35

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 37

Endgame | Air Nordic, pg. 42

Why travel in your ski boots? Why not?