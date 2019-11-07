If you want to see how the other half rolls, bring your fatbike (or rent one) and head to one of the growing number of weird, wild and downright fun winter fatbiking events.

Dust ‘em Off Fatbike Gravel Grinder | Stowe, Nov. 23

Just in case you forgot what fat tires felt like, MTBVT hosts an 18-mile ride on fatbikes from Ranch Camp on a mix of doubletrack, dirt roads, singletrack, cow path, a general fatbike safari with some backwoods aid station debauchery. mtbvt.com

Uberwintern FatBike Festival, Stowe | Jan. 11

Stowe Trails Partnership and Mountain Bike Vermont collaborate on a day of fatbike revelry on powder-packed singletrack trails. Expect group

rides, demos, hearty brews and warm fires on the Cady Hill trails with a backcountry, beer-equipped aid station. mtbvt.com

Fatbike Roundup, Rikert Nordic Center | Ripton, Jan. 25

Imagine an outdoor party with a bonfire, outdoor cookout and yes, lots of fatbikes rolling on the groomed trails of the Rikert Nordic Center, with big views from the western slopes of the Green Mountains. That’s the Rikert Fatbike Roundup. Rentals and demos are available and the Center has one of the best snowmaking systems on cross-country trails in the state so conditions are usually buffed. rikert.com

More than 500 riders are expected to converge at Kingdom Trails for group rides, a rolling party, demos and clinics. kingdomtrails.org

Abe-Berm-Ham, Suicide Six | Feb. 22

Imagine building a bike course that has banked slaloms, berms, jumps and hairpin turns? That’s what Suicide Six does each winter for Abe-BERM-Ham, an event that started off during President’s Day weekend. While it might sound a little hairy, the quarter-mile downhill course is mellow enough for kids, but has enough features to challenge expert riders and there are men’s and ladies open, masters divisions, and youth and grom categories. suicide6.com

75th Annual Stowe Derby, Stowe | Feb. 23

It started out as a race between alpine and Nordic skiers from the top of the Mt. Mansfield Toll Road, some 13 mostly-downhill miles into the heart of Stowe Village. But a few years ago, someone got the brilliant idea of adding a fatbike division. Think of it as a winter downhill. stowederby.org

Fatbike to the Clouds, Great Glen Trails, Mt. Washington, N.H., | March 8

Long referred to as “North America’s Toughest 10K”, the Ski, Shoe & Fatbike To the Clouds course uses 4k of the Great Glen Trails system, and then 6K up the snow-covered Mt. Washington Auto Road with an average grade of 12 percent and an elevation gain of 2,200 feet. Entrants are required to complete the 10K using one pair of skis, snowshoes or one fatbike (no switching allowed). Participants must be able to comfortably ski, snowshoe, or fatbike the 6K down the Mt. Washington Auto Road after they finish the race. This is NOT an event for the inexperienced! greatglentrails.com

1st Annual Grafton Fatbike Bash, Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center | March 14

Put a bike rodeo, beautiful trails and a beer pairing lunch together and you have a Fatbike Bash. The Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center hosts the First Annual Grafton Fat Bike Bash and “Ride a Fatty for Saint Paddy.” There will be fat bike demos, a skills clinic and kids’ fun, a fat bike rodeo with barrel races, a limbo, slow race, spring and more. Grafton Inn also offers a beer pairing lunch by advanced reservation. facebook.com/events/417696018896174/?active_tab=about

Featured Photo Caption: Uberwintern sets riders loose on Stowe’s hand-packed singletrack. Photo by Ryan Thibault