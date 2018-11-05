Vermont Sports Magazine, November/December 2018
The Start |‘Tis the Season, pg. 5
When deer season and holiday shopping collide.
Great Outdoors | News Briefs, pg. 6
When companies do good; Vermont athletes rise to the top; Nationals come to Crafstbury, a new Derby date and more.
Expert advice on how to beat the winter blues.
Reader Athlete | The Groomer Duathlete, pg. 15
By night he grooms cross-country ski trails. By day he competes in world championships.
Feature | The New Hunters and Why We Need Them, pg. 19
The face of hunting in Vermont is changing. Here’s why.
Feature | Just Sew Stories, pg. 24
A new wave of athlete entrepreneurs, stitching together gear for the outdoors—in Vermont.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 38
Endgame | 7 Mountains I Did Not Conquer, pg. 34
Author Leath Tonino reflects on the joy (and anguish) of leaving a peak unclimbed.