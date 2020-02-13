BOSTON—On February 8, in an awards ceremony recognizing the best journalism

and publications in the region, the New England Newspapers and Press Association, Vermont Sports magazine was recognized for articles published in its pages in 2019.

Assistant Editor Abagael Giles’ article on Vermont’s Mountain Warfare School, “The Mountain Warriors” won Best Sports Story, in a category that included specialty publications and newspapers. Giles’ “The New Hunters and Why We Need Them” took home second place in the Sports Feature category for niche publications.

Editor Lisa Lynn’s profile of triathlete Sarah True, “Training for Life” took home the top prize in the Local Personality Profile category, a category also open to all weekly newspapers and specialty publications.

Of “Training for Life,” judges wrote, “This powerful portrait pulls back the curtain on a superstar athlete and her long-concealed struggles with depression. Mental illness can’t be written about enough, and Lisa Lynn does it masterfully here.”

Of “The Mountain Warriors,” judges wrote, “Facinating topic with real-world ramifications. The reason for the team’s race result provided a nice ironic twist at the story’s end.”



The same night, the New England Newspaper and Press Association awarded our sister publication Vermont Ski + Ride magazine its highest honor, naming the magazine the winner of General Excellence in Specialty Publications.

“There are so many great specialty and niche magazines and newspapers in New England, to win this is a real honor,” said publisher/owner Angelo Lynn, the president of Addison Press. “This year VT Ski + Ride saw record advertising revenue and our tiny team has reinvested that into making the magazine even better editorially, adding 16 pages and growing the website and distribution.”

In addition, a story in VT Ski + Ride, “C=10″ featuring photos by Mike Dawsy and Pat Ryan of Mount Snow’s Carinthia Parks won for Best Photo Story. VT Ski + Ride was also a runner up for six other awards. In total, the two publications were finalists for ten awards.

ABOUT Vermont Sports & VT Ski + Ride

Vermont Sports Magazine, New England’s leading outdoor publication, is published nine times a year and VT Ski + Ride, a glossy quarterly, four times. With a combined print distribution of 40,000 and copies displayed in retailers in seven states, the two publications are the largest outdoor magazines in the Northeast and both have robust websites. Both publications are put out by the same editorial and ad teams, using two different art directors. In 2020, Vermont Sports celebrates its 30th year in print. Both are published by Addison Press, the publisher of The Addison Independent and The Brandon Reporter, and affiliated with The Mountain Times.

The Vermont Ski + Ride team includes editors Lisa Lynn and Abagael Giles, art director David Pollard, sales reps Greg Meulemans, Dave Honeywell and Wilkie Bushby and publisher Angelo Lynn—with invaluable help (and patience when we use their copier) from the entire staff of The Addison Independent.