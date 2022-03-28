Nearly $5 Million in New Grants for Outdoor Recreation

On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott held a press conference at the Danville train station. The news had nothing to do with the revival of trains in Vermont. Danville’s train station has a new future as a hub for exploring the newly completed sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail as well as a myriad of other outdoor activities in the area.

The reason for the Governor’s presence was to announce that Danville’s proposal was one of 24 projects that were selected as winners of the 2022 Vermont Economic Collaborative Community Grants Program. All told, the grants will award close to $5 million to outdoor recreation projects around Vermont, the largest investment in outdoor recreation projects the state has made to date.

New skateparks, whitewater parks and bike parks are being funded, as well as trails, signage and even scholarships aimed at providing access to BIPOC and underserved communities.

“Vermont’s natural beauty, combined with outdoor recreation opportunities, are economic engines for our state and a driving force for why people visit and live in Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “These grants will help continue to connect trails to downtown centers, develop new recreation assets and promote all we have to offer.”

The grant recipients, announced at an event in Danville today, joined the nine other communities who have received funding through the program since it was established by Act 194 in 2018, projects Vermont Sports covered in The New Basecamps

A historic investment from the Governor in 2021 grew the grant program from a granting capacity of $100,000 – $200,000 to a total of $5 million. This investment has allowed the program to nearly triple the number of communities who are benefiting from the program and spurred some notable changes to grant program requirements. Changes included expanding eligibility from only municipal entities to include non-profit organizations and setting a $50,000 minimum with no maximum potential award.

Twenty-one of the grants will go to place-based community efforts (listed below) but three have been earmarked for organizations that are operating statewide.

This year’s grant recipients will be completing work in eleven of Vermont’s fourteen counties and some projects will have statewide benefits, like the completion of a master plan for the Velomont Trail and work to pilot a Vermont River Access Collaborative that will allow for better stewardship of Vermont’s treasured water resources. Recipients will also complete work that connects to, and further develops, statewide outdoor recreation assets like work in the town of St. Johnsbury and the Town of Danville to develop better wayfinding, programming, and resources to connect pedestrians and bikers on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to their community’s other outdoor recreation resources and businesses.

Recipients like the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance will be using funding to support workforce and outdoor recreation business development by developing technical assistance and training programs.

[See related: How the VOREC VOBA Grant Will Help Businesses Grow]

Additionally, funding will be used to create new opportunities for gear lending like the program the City of Burlington is piloting for no-cost gear and tool rentals, and Ascutney Outdoors’ free equipment rentals for their children’s ski program. These opportunities will provide access to Vermont’s world class recreation resources for Vermonters regardless of income, and to Vermonters who are interested in exploring a new outdoor recreation activity.

“The substantial funds provided for this round encouraged communities to think big to leverage outdoor recreation and the many benefits that stem from it, from economic impacts to environmental stewardship to public health,” said VOREC Chair and Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder. “This is an exciting time for Vermont: not only do we realize in new ways the importance of outdoor recreation, but we’re also seizing meaningful opportunities to make outdoor recreation even stronger and more accessible. We’re thrilled to be able to support so many projects across the state, and grateful for all of our partners in this work.”