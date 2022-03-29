Help Us Tell Your Story

Congratulations on being awarded a 2022 VOREC Grant.

The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance has also earned a grant to help share both the current outdoor recreation assets your area offers and to announce the grants and what they will do in the future. In 2020, we worked with Vermont Sports to publish this section, Explore 8 New Basecamps.

For an upcoming issue of Vermont Sports, we will be profiling 11 of the 21 communities that have been awarded grants. Our hope is to cover the other 10 in a fall edition of the magazine.

You can help us better describe your region and the grants by filling out the following form BY APRIL 12

For any questions, please contact Lisa Lynn, lisa.lynn@vtsports.com or Kelly Ault, kelly@vermontoutdoorbusinessalliance.org