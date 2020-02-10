From candlelit snowshoes through the woods of the Northeast Kingdom on Valentine’s Day to epic fatbiking festivals, here’s what’s up across Vermont this week and next.

14 | Valentine’s Day Candlelit Snowshoe, East Charleston

Northwoods Stewardship Center hosts a guided nighttime snowshoe from 6-9 p.m. for couples and single folks alike through the candlelit forest followed by a fire, hot cocoa, cookies and live music at the lodge. northwoodscenter.org

15 | Blue Cross Blue Shield Snow Days, Lyndon

The Lyndon Outing Club hosts a Blue Cross Blue Shield Snow Day, with free Nordic skiing and snowshoeing and tubing/sledding for participants of all ages and abilities. bcbsvt.com

Curious about skiing at the Lyndon Outing Club? See this story from our sister publication Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine about skiing at Vermont’s nonprofit ski areas.

15 | Frigus Snowshoe Race, Gansevoort, N.Y.

The Endurance Society hosts a 5k, 15k (1,900 feet of elevation gain) and marathon snowshoe race (5,700 feet of elevation gain) on ungroomed trails at Moreau Lake State Park. New for this year, there will be a one-mile kids’ snowshoe race. Part of the Dion Snowshoe Series. endurancesociety.org

22 | Winterbike 2020, East Burke

Demo fatbikes, participate in group rides at all levels of experience, attend clinics and more at this epic wintertime celebration of all things fatbiking on the trails of Kingdom Trails. kingdomtrails.org

For a firsthand account of the characters, group rides, backwoods antics and more that make Winterbike unique, see “Fat Times in East Burke.”

22-23 | 35th Annual Kare Andersen Telemark Festival, Bromley Mountain

Bromley Mountain hosts clinics for skiers of all ages and abilities on Saturday, with a USTSA sanctioned race with both citizen and expert categories on Sunday. Enjoy live music and apres camaraderie on Saturday evening. bromley.com/event/telefest

23 | 75th Stowe Derby, Stowe

One of the oldest ski races in North America, this race takes more than 400 competitors from Canadian Cross Country Ski Team members to NCAA champions to recreational skiers looking down the Mt. Mansfield Toll Road from the peak’s summit on an 18K course through the Stowe Mountain Cross Country trails to Stowe. The winners descend the 2,800 feet of vertical drop in 45 minutes. There is also a 10K fatbike race. teammmsc.org/events/stowe-derby

Curious about what it’s like to race in the Stowe Derby? See “The Craziest Race” in our sister publication Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine.

Featured Photo: At the Stowe Derby, everyone from elite athletes to amateurs gets a little goofy, racing from the top of Mt. Mansfield to the tiny village of Stowe, all on Nordic skis. Courtesy photo.