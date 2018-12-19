Looking to get outside this holiday season? Here are five awesome Vermont events, just in time for the holidays.

December 22 | Rikert Nordic Fatbike Roundup, Ripton

A day of group rides on the Rikert Trail system. Bring your own fatbike or rent one and join in the fun then celebrate afterward with food, beverages and a warm fire.

December 22-23 | Eastern Cup Opener, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Catch the 1.3K classic sprint on Saturday and the mass start on Sunday for a U16 and women’s 5K and a 10K for men and masters.

December 22 | Carinthia Classic and Grand Opening of Carinthia Lodge, Mount Snow

Carinthia’s park builders will construct a “plaza-style” park loaded with rails, boxes and an arsenal of unique features that will force athletes to choose their line carefully in this spectator-friendly park competition for a prize of $20,000. Don’t miss the D.J, beer garden and 5 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Carinthia Lodge.

December 31 | New Year’s Eve 5K, Montpelier

This brisk and festive race starts and ends at the Pavilion Building and follows a relatively flat course.

December 31 | Resolution Run & Walk, Essex Junctionnordic

Choose between at 5K and a one-mile out-and-back route from the Essex Fairgrounds in this family-friendly winter running event. Share your resolution during registration for a chance to win a pair of HokaOne running shoes. Hosted by RunVermont.