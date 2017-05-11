Spring has arrived, and just as Vermont’s cyclists take to the roads, the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is making sure they’re clean and polished. As part of its ongoing commitment to ensure Vermont’s roadways are among the best in the country for cyclists, VTrans has begun spring roadway sweeping with an early emphasis on popular bicycling rides in the state. Cyclists can see which state roadways have been swept on the VTrans online Street Sweeping Progress Map.

The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing publishes the Vermont Bikeways Map which shows popular routes and facilities statewide. Together with the Street Sweeping Progress Map, bicyclists can find the easiest grades, best scenery and smoothest rides. Another valuable information resource for cyclists is the Pavement Condition Map that shows the current condition of all state highways, as well as plans for near-term repairs.

“Roadway cycling and mountain biking in Vermont are a huge draw for bicyclists, tourists and recreationalists alike,” said Joe Flynn, Secretary for the Vermont Agency of Transportation. “VTrans is committed to ensuring Vermont’s popular bicycling roadways are safe for the thousands of bicyclists who will ride here this year.”

In the long term, VTrans is working to improve the state cycling network by strategically upgrading key corridors that have shown the most cycling traffic over time. Bicyclists can see the most frequently traveled routes on the VTrans Bicycle Corridor Priority Map. The insights collected from crowd sourcing tools, public meetings and Strava data are helping VTrans target investments in the coming years to improve the on-road experience for cyclists and motorists alike.

Complementing its dozens of well-maintained roadways, cycling routes and trails, the Green Mountain State is also home to several popular rail trails including New England’s longest, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The Long Trail Century Ride, Vermont Gran Fondo, Harpoon Point to Point and Tour de Farms are among the many group rides that cyclists can participate in during the warmer months. Many of the rides are open to cyclists of varying skill levels, and offer breathtaking views of Vermont’s natural scenery.

“In addition to the dozens of well-maintained routes and trails open to bicyclists in Vermont, our state hosts some of the top cycling events in the country,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Wendy Knight. “Regardless of skill level, people who bicycle in Vermont can find suitable roadways, trails and events that create unique and memorable experiences.”

Tourists outside of Vermont who are interested in bringing their bicycles to the state can consider using Amtrak’s Carry-On Bike Service along the Vermonter line, which travels between Washington, D.C., New York City, southern New England and various points in Vermont. Reservations are required in advance.

With reporting from the Vermont Agency of Transportation