Vermont Sports Magazine, July 2018
The Start | Lost in Vermont, p. 5
Sometimes getting lost is the best thing you can do.
Great Outdoors | The Great Gravel Rides, p. 6
Vermont has great gravel rides and these 10 are not to miss.
Five favorite centuries, a new mountain bike park, ski areas change hands and more.
Trail Tales | Slate Valley Etches New Trails, p. 15
There’s a growing network of trails and gravel routes near Poultney.
Feature | More Than a Boat Ride, p. 17
At Healing Winds, sailing on Lake Champlain takes on new power.
Feature | A Vision for Velomont, p. 20
Imagine riding from Killington to Morrisville mainly on singletrack bike trails. These groups want to make it happen.
Featured Athlete | Flight School, p. 25
Calef Letorney swears paragliding is not just for adrenaline junkies.
Gear | Gravel Gear & More, p. 26
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, p. 27
Endgame | Rediscovering Lake Champlain, p. 34
Reflections from a 100-mile journey on a homemade raft.