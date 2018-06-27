The Start | Lost in Vermont, p. 5

Sometimes getting lost is the best thing you can do.

Great Outdoors | The Great Gravel Rides, p. 6

Vermont has great gravel rides and these 10 are not to miss.

News Briefs, p. 10

Five favorite centuries, a new mountain bike park, ski areas change hands and more.

Trail Tales | Slate Valley Etches New Trails, p. 15

There’s a growing network of trails and gravel routes near Poultney.

Feature | More Than a Boat Ride, p. 17

At Healing Winds, sailing on Lake Champlain takes on new power.

Feature | A Vision for Velomont, p. 20

Imagine riding from Killington to Morrisville mainly on singletrack bike trails. These groups want to make it happen.

Featured Athlete | Flight School, p. 25

Calef Letorney swears paragliding is not just for adrenaline junkies.

Gear | Gravel Gear & More, p. 26

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, p. 27

Endgame | Rediscovering Lake Champlain, p. 34

Reflections from a 100-mile journey on a homemade raft.