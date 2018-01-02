Vermont Sports Magazine, Insider’s Guide To The 2018 Olympics

Crack open our Jan.-Feb. issue for a full breakdown of Vermont’s Olympic hopefuls, gear that will get you through winter and tips for training your eyes.

5 | The Start | An Olympic Legacy

Vermont, we own this Olympics!

6 | Great Outdoors | How Tough Are You?

These snowshoe marathons are a chance to find out.

8 | News | Backcountry Briefs

New backcountry, new AT rental centers, climbing places and a new MTB event.

10 | Health | A Different Type of Strength Training

Here’s how to improve your vision. It just takes exercise.