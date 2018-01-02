Vermont Sports Magazine, Insider’s Guide To The 2018 Olympics
Crack open our Jan.-Feb. issue for a full breakdown of Vermont’s Olympic hopefuls, gear that will get you through winter and tips for training your eyes.
5 | The Start | An Olympic Legacy
Vermont, we own this Olympics!
6 | Great Outdoors | How Tough Are You?
These snowshoe marathons are a chance to find out.
8 | News | Backcountry Briefs
New backcountry, new AT rental centers, climbing places and a new MTB event.
10 | Health | A Different Type of Strength Training
Here’s how to improve your vision. It just takes exercise.
13 | Gear & Beer| Winter Survival
What gets us through winter.
15 | Olympics | Skiing Olympians in the Gates
Can the Redneck Racing team turn out an Olympian?
19 | Olympics: Freeskiing & Hockey | A Double Threat
Devin Logan’s dual bid. Plus, a local hockey star makes the team.
20 | Olympics: Biathlon | A Team on Target
Vermont-trained biathletes are on track to medal.
23 | Olympics: Nordic | The Best Nordic Team Ever
The story behind the powerhouse team of Vermonters.
26 | Olympics: Snowboarding | The Old Guard Goes For Gold
Will Kelly Clark, Hannah Teter and Lindsey Jacobellis still rule?
29 | Calendar | Race & Event Guide
34 | Endgame | Who Wore it Worst?
A candid fashion assessment of Olympic uniforms.