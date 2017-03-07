Your Picks For This Weekend, March 10-12

This weekend, challenge yourself with the toughest ski terrain and a 100-mile race. Then, (if you still have legs), head out to explore the backcountry.

10-11 | Carinthia Freeski Open, West Dover, Vt.

Mount Snow’s Carinthia’s acclaimed terrain park builders go all out, challenging freeskiing athletes. Plus, there’s a $7,000 cash purse up for grabs and tons of gear for prizes.

10, 11 | Peak Snowshoe Ultra, Marathon & Fun Run, Pittsfield, Vt.

Peak Races hosts 10K, half-marathon, marathon and 100-mile snowshoe races on a 6.5-mile loop with 1,200 vertical feet on each lap.

11 | Bolton Valley Split and Surfest, Bolton Valley, Vt.

Join the Catamount Trail Alliance and Bolton Valley Resort for some backcountry exploring on splitboards and all mountain snowboards. There will be free demos, clinics, games, tours, food and beer on-site.

11 | Castlerock Extreme Challenge, Sugarbush, Vt.

Expert skiers are invited to attack Sugarbush’s toughest terrain, and everyone else is invited to watch.

11 | Relay For Life Nordic Style, Williston, Vt.

In the only winter Relay in the world, teams and participants camp out on the snow for eight hours while taking turns skiing or snowshoeing around the ski trails at Catamount. Live entertainment and food are available all night long.

11-12 | Slash and Berm Banked Challenge, Killington, Vt.

Snowboarders race a technical slalom course with curves, knolls and drops as they fly down Bear Mountain.

12 | Mountain Dew Vertical Challenge Series, Bromley, Vt.

Amateur racers take to a dual giant slalom course at Bromley for a chance to advance to the national-level competitions.

12 | Bread Loaf Citizens Race, Ripton, Vt.

The Rikert Nordic Center hosts their umpteenth running of the 5K cross country race with the traditional loaf of bread for the winner, plus a lollipop race for the kids. Costumes and spandex are highly encouraged.

*Cancelled events:

Mad River Glen’s Triple Crown Mogul Challenge, set for March 11

Stowe Nordic Backcountry Tour, set for March 11