Vermont Sports Magazine, November-December 2017
The Start | Weather or Not
Vermonters are versatile, and becoming more so as our climate changes. pg 5
News | New Huts & Backcountry
This winter, there will be more new huts and new backcountry terrain to explore on skis. pg. 9
Health | The Second Most Powerful Fitness Tool
How much sleep do athletes really need? New studies hold some answers. pg. 10
Gear | Made In Vermont
Our annual guide to the best gifts to give and get from the Green Mountains (sponsored content). pg. 12
Feature | Jr. Athletes of the Year
Keep an eye on these 10 athletes. They’re already winning big. pg. 14
Feature | The New Ninja Warriors
They leap, tuck, roll, flip off tall buildings, and swing from ropes—meet the new all-around athletes, Vermont’s “Ninja Warriors.” pg. 18
Feature | The Long Road Home
Riding across Central America, the Mundo Pequeño trio face torrential rains, earthquakes and other adventure. (Part 11) pg. 24
Calendar | Race & Event Guide
Endgame | When Winter Comes
Poet Donald Hall on New England’s winters. pg. 18