The 7 Toughest Trail Races in Vermont

Infinitus, Goshen, May 18-27

The longest trail race in the state, the third In nitus 888K (551-mile) starts on May 17 and gives runners 10 days to complete laps in the wilds of the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area. Based out of Blueberry Hill Inn, the week-long event gives lesser mortals a chance to run the trails of the Moosalamoo with an 8k, 80k, marathon, 100-mile or 250-mile options. In 2015 and 2016, only one person finished the 888K. Plenty more tried. endurancesociety.org.

Catamount Ultra 25/50K Trail Race, Stowe, June 24

Held on many of the same Nordic trails that form Trapp Family Lodge’s extensive cross-country network, the Catamount Ultra features 25K and 50K courses where you may not see a road sign for miles. The course circumnavigates the Trapp Family Lodge property on wide, hard-packed dirt trails. You’ll traverse highland pastures where cattle and sheep graze and hardwood forest with sugar tap lines still in place. catamountultra.com