The Best Of This Weekend, May 19-21

This weekend, check out the latest paddling gear, run through a field of dandelions, mountain bike the Kingdom Trails, or check off water, running and biking at the Stowe Triathlon.

19-21 | Adirondack Paddlefest, Old Forge, NY

Test the newest canoes, kayaks and SUPs at the country’s largest on-water sale. Attend paddling clinics, demos, lectures and classes, ad enjoy food and fun for the whole family.

20 | 4th Annual Craft Brew Races, Stowe

In the heart of Vermont’s craft beer country, run a 5K that starts at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort, continues on the Stowe Bike Path and ends by the entrance to the festival’s beer tent.

20 | Dandelion Run, Derby

Kingdom Games hosts an annual half marathon and 10K on dirt roads through the dandelion fields of Morgan, Holland and Derby. Options of 1-, 2- or 4-mile runs are also offered. Runners enjoy live bluegrass and folk music along the route.

20-21 | Victory Hill Enduro – VITTORIA Eastern States Cup, Victory

Easte Burke Sports hosts the 2017 Victory Hill Enduro. Mountain bikers race at Kingdom Trails in amateur and pro categories. Part of the Eastern States Cup Enduro circuit.

21 | Stowe Triathlon, Stowe

Athletes compete in a 500-meter pool swim, 14-mile bike ride and a 5k run through the Stowe area.