There’s a New Wildlife App

Want to know where you can hunt or fish? For what? And what’s in season in Vermont?

Vermont Outdoors, a new mobile application, will connect you with department lands, fish and wildlife regulations, and up to date COVID guidance.

“We’ve seen an increase in outdoor recreation across our 100 wildlife management areas and nearly 200 fishing access areas since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski. “This new app will encourage Vermonters to find new opportunities to hunt, fish, trap, or view wildlife on public lands and waters. The app will also provide access to fish and wildlife law digests, baitfish dealers, department news and current events, and the ability to report fish and wildlife violations.”

The goal of this new mobile application is to help the public recreate outdoors safely and in a socially distanced manner. It is one of many projects the department has undertaken in the past few months to improve recreational opportunities around the state.

The project was paid for with COVID stimulus funds (CARES Act). Other CARES funded projects included improvements to boat ramps and other water access points, WMA roads, parking areas, and informational signage.

The app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.