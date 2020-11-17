Vermont Sports, Nov./Dec.2020
SPECIAL 30th ANNIVERARY ISSUE
5 The Start
This magazine made at least one person move to Vermont.
7 Speak Up
Founding publisher Kate Carter tells how and why she launched this publication in 1990.
9 News
Ski Reservations Required
Plus, Vermonters set records, VMBA seeks new executive director.
13 Calendar
Race & Event Guide
9 Feature
10 Innovations Made In Vermont
Whether it was 40 years of constant innovations coming from companies such as Burton or Concept2 or recent success stories such as Skida and Darn Tough, Vermont has been a place where new ideas flourish.
15 Feature
You may know all the usual spots but this winter get out and explore these emerging outdoor hubs and take part in the Vermont Outdoor
Business Alliance treasure hunt.
23 Feature
Meet the people who have had a lasting impact on the landscape of outdoor recreation here in the last 30 years.
34 Endgame
How do you savor this fleeting
season? By Leath Tonino