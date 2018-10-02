Vermont Sports Magazine, October 2018
The Start | Your Vermont, p. 5
What is it about this place?
Great Outdoors | Racing the Sky, p. 6
Vermont’s Hilary Gerardi is pretty badass too.
News | No Snow? No Problem, p. 8
Vermont’s elite Nordic skiers are finding more ways to compete before the snow falls.
Gear & Beer | Cool (Weather) Gear, p. 11
The mountain bike pant that for sub-freezing rides, a crash pad, and flannel vs. puffy.
Health | DIY Sled Training, p. 12
All it takes is 10 minutes a day to build all the power you need for winter skiing or running.
Feature | The Afghan Pro Rider, p. 14
Farid Noori has big plans for himself and mountain biking.
Feature | #VanLife Vermont, p.16
Some people vacation in their vans. This guy lives in his. Stories from our #VanLifeVT Challenge.
Feature | The Dogs We Love, p. 18
Meet the winners of our 2018 Adventure Dog Contest.
Featured Athlete | The Ph.D. Ultra Runner, p. 28
How Goshen’s Britta Clark handles two big challenges.
Featured Athlete | Climbing High, p. 30
Isa Oehry seeks new summits.
Calendar | Race & Events Guide, p. 29
Endgame | The Call of Upward, p. 34
Why Leath Tonino loves getting high.