Meet the dogs who lead the pack in our annual contest.

By Lisa Lynn and Abagael Giles

You love your dogs—that’s been made apparent as year after year entries pour in from around the state for our annual Adventure Dog Contest. We hear stories about the trips and hikes, bikes and skis your best canine buddies have taken you on. Other people love your dogs too. Each year, the Adventure Dog Contest issue ranks as one of our best-loved issues of the year. This year, we also asked readers to vote on Facebook and the following dogs received, collectively, more than 500 votes. We also received some great footage, which we have posted at vtsports.com, so check out the videos, too.

The winners of each category, as well as the overall Reader’s Choice Winner, will each receive a $200 gift packet from Pet Food Warehouse that includes: A booklet to their Pet Wash Express with five free pet washes, a $25 gift card, four tickets to Wag It Forward, a NiteIze Nite Howl necklace (a cool night vision collar), a New Himalayan dog toy, handmade in Nepal, a Bully Stick Chew, ROAM Ostridge Jerky, a Huggle Hound USA moose dog toy, Darford zero grain dog treats, and a One for All candle.

AND THE WINNERS ARE (NEXT PAGE)…