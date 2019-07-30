Vermont Sports Magazine August 2019
The Start | What’s Next for Our Ski Areas? pg. 5
What does the Vail Resorts purchase of Peak Resorts mean?
News | Mount Snow Goes Epic, pg. 7
A look inside the ski area’s sale to Vail Resorts, by the numbers.
Speak Up | Consider Culture, Not Just Cash, pg. 9
A skier’s open letter to Jay Peak receiver Michael Goldberg
Reader Athlete | The Diva of Dirt, pg. 12
How this woman went from the Department of Defense to pro mountain bike racing.
Feature | Tales from the Triple Crown, pg. 15
Nika Meyers has hiked more than 9,000 miles across the U.S. Here’s what she learned (and what she painted).
We asked Vermont’s outdoor leaders for their choices for the best places and gear for camping.
Feature | Ian Boswell Climbs Back, pg. 22
The pro cyclist from Peacham talks head injuries, doping, the world tour and who’s coming to his Peacham Fall Fondo.
Feature | 7 Secrets to Training for the Trail, pg. 28
Vermont pros share their tips for better mountain and trail running.
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 33
Endgame | The Free Solo Backpacker, pg. 42
The author was never a free solo climber. Until the backpack with everything he needed fell over a cliff.