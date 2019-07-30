Vermont Sports Magazine August 2019

The Start | What’s Next for Our Ski Areas? pg. 5

What does the Vail Resorts purchase of Peak Resorts mean?

News | Mount Snow Goes Epic, pg. 7

A look inside the ski area’s sale to Vail Resorts, by the numbers.

Speak Up | Consider Culture, Not Just Cash, pg. 9

A skier’s open letter to Jay Peak receiver Michael Goldberg

Reader Athlete | The Diva of Dirt, pg. 12

How this woman went from the Department of Defense to pro mountain bike racing.

Feature | Tales from the Triple Crown, pg. 15

Nika Meyers has hiked more than 9,000 miles across the U.S. Here’s what she learned (and what she painted).

Gear | Experts’ Picks, pg. 20

We asked Vermont’s outdoor leaders for their choices for the best places and gear for camping.

Feature | Ian Boswell Climbs Back, pg. 22

The pro cyclist from Peacham talks head injuries, doping, the world tour and who’s coming to his Peacham Fall Fondo.

Feature | 7 Secrets to Training for the Trail, pg. 28

Vermont pros share their tips for better mountain and trail running.

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 33

Endgame | The Free Solo Backpacker, pg. 42

The author was never a free solo climber. Until the backpack with everything he needed fell over a cliff.