Vermont Sports Magazine, August 2018
The Start | Bring on the Pros, p. 5
The best in the world hit up Vermont this month.
Great Outdoors | Disc Golf Flies High, p. 6
Smuggler’s Notch hosts top players.
Feature | Pushing the Limits, p. 15
Karen Newman’s last triathlon was so much more than a race.
Feature | Chair(wo)men of the Boards, p. 18
Want to learn to foil, windsurf, kite or downwind SUP? Burlington’s new Surf Club, Community Sailing Center and SUP rentals have you covered.
Feature | Leaps of Faith, p. 20
Why so many extreme cliff divers love Vermont.
Health | Can Weed Help You Win?, p. 27
Some athletes say yes. Here’s what the science says.
Featured Athlete | The Bearded Trail Runner, p. 31
Why a Bolton auto mechanic is speed running the Long Tail.
Gear & Beer | Summer Fun, p. 35
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, p. 36
Endgame | Riding the Watershed, p. 42
There are 363 miles of mapped bikeways to ride around Lake Champlain.