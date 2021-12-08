Vermont Sports 2021 November/December Issue

5 The Start

Giving & Thanks

Vermont is what it is thanks to these people.

7 News

5 Great Fatbike Vacations

Get ready for winter by planning a fatbiking weekend away.

9 News: New Resorts Coming?

New resorts are planned near Kingdom Trails and on the Ausable River in the ADK.

10 Health: Find Your Inner Phoenix

Here’s how to stay motivated and build resilience as a runner.

14 Feature: 51 Days on the Catamount

These kids spent a winter semester skiing, camping and learning on the Catamoutn Trail.

16 Feature: The Pack that Gives Back

Outdoor Gear Exchange defied the odds and grew by being a local gear shop that gives back to the community.

20 Feature; 10 Big Ideas

How do Vermont’s companies continue to innovate? Here are 10 big ideas and what companies are doing next.

26 Reader Athlete

The Catamount FKT Setter

30 Calendar: Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame: The Best Present Ever.

When this kid set off for a ski on Christmas Day he didn’t know what a gift it would be.