Vermont Sports 2021 November/December Issue
5 The Start
Giving & Thanks
Vermont is what it is thanks to these people.
7 News
5 Great Fatbike Vacations
Get ready for winter by planning a fatbiking weekend away.
9 News: New Resorts Coming?
New resorts are planned near Kingdom Trails and on the Ausable River in the ADK.
10 Health: Find Your Inner Phoenix
Here’s how to stay motivated and build resilience as a runner.
14 Feature: 51 Days on the Catamount
These kids spent a winter semester skiing, camping and learning on the Catamoutn Trail.
16 Feature: The Pack that Gives Back
Outdoor Gear Exchange defied the odds and grew by being a local gear shop that gives back to the community.
20 Feature; 10 Big Ideas
How do Vermont’s companies continue to innovate? Here are 10 big ideas and what companies are doing next.
26 Reader Athlete
The Catamount FKT Setter
30 Calendar: Race & Event Guide
34 Endgame: The Best Present Ever.
When this kid set off for a ski on Christmas Day he didn’t know what a gift it would be.