Vermont Sports 2021 November/December Issue

5 The Start

Giving & Thanks
Vermont is what it is thanks to these people.

7 News

5 Great Fatbike Vacations
Get ready for winter by planning a fatbiking weekend away.

9 News: New Resorts Coming?
New resorts are planned near Kingdom Trails and on the Ausable River in the ADK.

10 Health: Find Your Inner Phoenix
Here’s how to stay motivated and build resilience as a runner.

14 Feature: 51 Days on the Catamount
These kids spent a winter semester skiing, camping and learning on the Catamoutn Trail.

16 Feature: The Pack that Gives Back
Outdoor Gear Exchange defied the odds and grew by being a local gear shop that gives back to the community.

20 Feature; 10 Big Ideas

How do Vermont’s companies continue to innovate? Here are 10 big ideas and what companies are doing next.

26 Reader Athlete
The Catamount FKT Setter

30 Calendar: Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame: The Best Present Ever.
When this kid set off for a ski on Christmas Day he didn’t know what a gift it would be.

