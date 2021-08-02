Current Issue Featured+ Magazine 

Vermont Sports 2021 August Issue

Lisa Lynn 191 Views 0 Comment

 

Cover photo of Elle Purrier-St. Pierre by Johnny Zhang

5 The Start  Pouring Money Into Trails 

There’s an unprecedented amount of money being invested in Vermont’s trails. 

7 News Vermonters Set Records 

Two Vermonters set fastest-known-times on the Long Trail as the GMC looks to secure its future. 

9 Gear Greener Summer Gear

Concerned about plastics? Try these innovative takes on classic summer gear.

10 Health Eat Like an Olympian?

Sure, they can pack in calories but what else can we learn about nutrition from these athletes? 

12 Feature Vermont’s Olympians

Here’s how Vermont’s 3 Olympians trained and got to Tokyo: The stories behind Elle Purrier-St. Pierre, Ilona Maher and Brooke Mooney

20 Feature Vermont’s Newest MTB Trails

Velomont takes shape and around the state new trails are going in. Here’s our roundup. 

26 Featured Athlete Super8’s Star

Meet the woman who was the first to finish the Super8’s  grueling 645-mile loops through Vermont’s backwoods trails. 

29 Calendar 

Race & Event Guide

34 Endgame The Rite of Passage

Hiking the Presidential Traverse is no easy feat. Especially if you are 18 and try to do it in a day. 

You May Also Like

Standing lunge

Yoga Cross-Training for Skiers

Sophia Light Barsalow 0

Get strong: climb indoors

Evan Johnson 0

Nordic racing: Get the most out of your mass start

Vermont Sports 0

Leave a comment