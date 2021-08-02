Vermont Sports 2021 August Issue
Cover photo of Elle Purrier-St. Pierre by Johnny Zhang
5 The Start Pouring Money Into Trails
There’s an unprecedented amount of money being invested in Vermont’s trails.
7 News Vermonters Set Records
Two Vermonters set fastest-known-times on the Long Trail as the GMC looks to secure its future.
9 Gear Greener Summer Gear
Concerned about plastics? Try these innovative takes on classic summer gear.
10 Health Eat Like an Olympian?
Sure, they can pack in calories but what else can we learn about nutrition from these athletes?
12 Feature Vermont’s Olympians
Here’s how Vermont’s 3 Olympians trained and got to Tokyo: The stories behind Elle Purrier-St. Pierre, Ilona Maher and Brooke Mooney
20 Feature Vermont’s Newest MTB Trails
Velomont takes shape and around the state new trails are going in. Here’s our roundup.
26 Featured Athlete Super8’s Star
Meet the woman who was the first to finish the Super8’s grueling 645-mile loops through Vermont’s backwoods trails.
29 Calendar
Race & Event Guide
34 Endgame The Rite of Passage
Hiking the Presidential Traverse is no easy feat. Especially if you are 18 and try to do it in a day.