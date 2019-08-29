This summer, a Vermonter from Montgomery qualified for the World Championships in Track and Field.

An impressive performance at the U.S. Track & Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on July 28 earned Montgomery runner Elle Purrier, 24, a spot on the United States’ track team at the 2019 Track and Field World Championships this fall.

This summer, Purrier also made the Olympic standard, qualifying her in two events, the 5K and the 1500, for the 2020 games. Purrier, who won the NCAA indoor mile in 2016 while racing as a senior for the University of New Hampshire and is now a New Balance athlete, ran a time of 15:17:46 in the 5K. She finished in third place at that event, which qualified her for the World Championships, which will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Featured Photo Caption: Elle Purrier competes on the track. Photo courtesy Elle Purrier