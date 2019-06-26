The New Ninja Warrior Gym in Town

What happens when a Hollywood stunt man, the University of Vermont freeskiing coach and a top snowboard and gymnastics coach all collaborate on a new gym? You get the ElevateMovement Collective, a new 1475-square-foot gym with foam floors, a Ninja Warrior rack and obstacles, climbing and running walls and, down the road, an outdoor trampoline training site.

The new Stowe facility is the brainchild of Noah Labow and George Coultas, the co-founders and head coaches at Green Mountain Academy. Both have been coaching aspiring freeskiers and riders in aerial maneuvers for years. They teamed up with Justice Hedenberg, gymnast and stuntman in movies such as Ghostbuster, to build the new gym and programming around it. The gym is scheduled to open in early July. “We’ll start with seven weeks of summer camp for kids 8-15,” says Labow. “We also have two weeks of camp for kids 5-7, and a cool collaboration week with Stowe Youth Cycling.” In the fall, they plan to offer after-school programs, adult training classes and team sessions – as well as to host parties. “Fitness is in right now, but people still want it to be fun and creative,” says Labow, a former freeski competitor and American Ninja veteran. “Obstacle training is fun and addictive and a great workout. We teach fundamental movements but stick to our roots by calling our programs “ski and snowboard” inspired.” For more information, see Elevatecamp.net.

Featured Photo Caption: Budding freeskiers practice on trampolines—part of the equipment ElevateMovement Collective will use. Photo by Noah Labow