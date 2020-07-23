5 Rail Trails To Ride In Vermont

I have a lifelong romance with the rails. While in college, I freight-hopped across the country, experiencing America from the open door of empty train cars. Later, my wife Sue and I took a two-day train journey from Zimbabwe into South Africa. It felt like time was suspended as we crossed the African desert, mesmerized by the rhythmic pulse of rolling steel.

It had been a while since I reveled in a slow ride on a long, at, straight path through a magnificent landscape. But recently, I revived that old love affair with rail travel by exploring Vermont’s growing network of rail trails, by bike and then heading north to ride Quebec’s P’tit Train du Nord, a 200 km trail.

In the past few years, miles of rusting steel ribbon that once crossed Vermont have been removed to make way for paths of crushed gravel and cinders, perfect for the rubber soles of running shoes or two tires.

Rail routes, once the foundation of how we traveled, still criss-cross Vermont’s valleys, carving through farmland and bordering the major rivers. Best, most have easy stopovers en route at brew pubs and B&Bs, farm stands and old opera houses.

The national rails-to-trails movement dates to the mid- 1960s, when the first rail trails opened in the Midwest.