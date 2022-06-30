Kaitlin Armstrong Apprehended

Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher whom authorities have been seeking as the prime suspect in the murder of pro cyclist and Burke native Moriah Wilson was apprehended today at a hostel in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica a surf and yoga destination on the Pacific coast. She had apparently flown to Costa Rica from Newark, New Jersey using a fraudulent passport.

Wilson was a rising star in the gravel racing scene, and was at the top of her game when she was shot to death while visiting Austin, Texas, for a gravel race. Wilson had gone swimming with and then got a burger at the pool with a fellow pro cyclist, Colin Strickland, whom Wilson had briefly dated while Strickland and Armstrong were taking a break last fall.

Both Strickland and the Wilson family maintain that the relationship had become strictly platonic and one of two pro cyclists at the top of their field sharing training tips.

Strickland dropped Wilson off at the home. It was believed that Armstrong had followed them. Her SUV was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera just minutes after Strickland left on his motorcyle. A gun that Strickland had purchased for Armstrong in January matched evidence of the weapon that may have been used in the shooting. For a timeline of the events to date, see Moriah Wilson: A Recent Timeline

Photo: Instagram photo of Kaitlin Armstrong