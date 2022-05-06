For Mom, From Vermont

Mother’s Day is coming up. But you don’t need that excuse to buy your mom, your partner (or yourself) something that inspires them to get outside. Here are five ideas from Vermont brands.

ULTRALIGHT RUNNING SOCKS

I go through phases with running socks. For trail running, I want padding and a sock that comes up high enough to offer some protection. But for road running? Especially as temperatures warm up? Give me something as low and thin as possible. But not so thin that you feel like you’re putting on a stocking. Enter Darn Tough’s Run No Show Tab Ultra Light Running Socks ($16). Yes, this one’s for women but they also come in men’s sizes and colors. Made here in Northfield, Vermont from moisture-wicking, odor-eating Merino wool, this sock is still cool enough to keep your feet from overheating. It comes with the Darn Tough guarantee so you know it’s strong and what we like best is the option to order it with or without cushioning.

A MATERNITY BIKE SHORT

This spring Burlington-based Kaden Apparel launched the brand’s first, Chamois Shorts – Primo Maternity ($107.99). “We designed the shorts to change the industry’s perception on cycling apparel for women, by helping women ride their bikes in comfort throughout all phases of their lives, whether they’re pregnant, postpartum, or just wanting a little extra room to breathe in the belly area,” says owner Chelsea Camarata, herself a kick-ass mountain biker. The best part is these shorts are versatile. There’s a tall belly band that offers support and can be rolled down when height is no long needed and smooth leg bands that don’t constrict. Designed for all types of riding, they have a handy side pocket with a top-flap closure for phones, keys or a snack.

CONVERTIBLE WADERS

Versatility is the name of the game for these women’s Ultralight Convertible Waders ($398) from Orvis, the fly-fishing and outdoor gear company based out of southern Vermont. Undo the Fidlock magnetic snaps and you can adjust whether they go waist-high or chest-high. They have anatomical neoprene booties and a gravel guard. Designed for a women’s frame, they come with 1.5 inch stretch belt and have gusseted crotch so you won’t split them when jumping from rock to rock across a stream. They also come in a huge size range: from XS Petite to XXL Tall. Don’t worry guys, there’s a men’s version too.

A TIMELESS SIDEBAG

There is something so beautiful and timeless in this Finn Utility’s Essex Sidebag ($265) that it’s tempting to use it for more than fishing. Made in Richmond with heavy-duty waxed twill and waxed canvas, detailed with English bridle leather and brass hardware, it’s something we’d carry anywhere. But this 9-inch by 11-inch bag comes with a tippet sling, fly holder and fly dry patch. It also has a rod holder, adjustable straps and two easily-access external pockets





A LOOSER JERSEY

If stretchy tight bike jerseys aren’t for you and you are just as happy touring gravel than screaming down a paved road, Terry’s Liberty Bike Jersey ($79.95) may be the answer. Terry was the first bike company to design specifically for women. Based in Burlington, it still caters to the women’s market. The Liberty’s looser fit, side panels with pocket on the right and reflective paneling on the left, make it a great choice for someone who’s getting into gravel touring.