Looking to get outside this week and next? From the dedication of Mt. Ascutney’s new T-bar to skimo races and snowshoe fun runs, here’s what’s up across Vermont over the next two weeks.

18 | The Beast Skimo Race, Berkshire East, Mass.

This is the second USSMA-sanctioned skimo race in the NE Rando Race Series. Choose between the full competitive course, with three cycles of multiple ascent/descent circuits up and down the mountain and a shorter recreational course which skips the bootpack. nerandorace.blogspot.com

18 | Free Skiing and T-Bar Dedication, Brownsville

Ascutney Outdoors hosts a dedication ceremony for the mountain’s new T-Bar lift at noon, followed by free skiing until 4 p.m. and a celebration with chili from the Brownsville Butcher & Pantry. ascutneyoutdoors.org

19 | Meet Kikkan Randall, Great Glen Trails, N.H.

Demo Nordic skis and snowshoes from Fischer, Tubbs, Rossignol, Swix, Salomon and Atomic with any single-day trail pass on the trails at Great Glen. Meet Olympic Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall, who, together with Vermonter Jessie Diggins made history as one of the first American women to win a gold medal in the Olympics in Nordic skiing in 2018. Be sure to catch her presentation in the base lodge from 3 to 4 p.m.

19 | Cock-a-doodle Shoe Snowshoe Races, Saranac Lake, N.Y.

Run a 10k or 5k race on snowshoes on the rolling trails on the New Land Trust property. Dion Snowshoes will be available for rent during the race. Stay tuned and check out the Facebook Page for weather updates and course changes.

20 | 47th Annual Geschmossel Classic Nordic Race, Bretton Woods, N.H.

Part of the Zak Cup Series, this is one of New England’s oldest citizen races. A 15K classic Nordic race on the Ammonoosuc trail network at the Bretton Woods Nordic Center. Attracts members of the United States Ski Team. nensa.net

23-26 | 46th Stowe Carnival, Stowe

Ice carving, snow volleyball and snow golf are just a few examples of the fun that takes over the village of Stowe over Carnival weekend. stowecarnival.com

24 | 37th Annual Farmers’ Appreciation Day, Jay Peak

Each Vermont farm is allowed four free lift tickets to be used the same day with their co-op or farm ID, with the option to purchase additional lift tickets for $25 each. Sign up in advance by calling or emailing Ian at [email protected] or 802.327.2154. jaypeakresort.com

24-26 | Smuggs Ice Bash, Jeffersonville

Winter’s biggest climbing event happens at Smugglers’ Notch and at Petra Cliffs in Burlington. Sign up for free gear demos, clinics, slideshows, talks, competitions, an epic dry tooling comp, a party and prizes. smuggsicebash.com

24-26 | Craftsbury Super Tour & UVM Carnival & Eastern Cup, Craftsbury Common

Enjoy a classic 10K mass start citizens’ race after the elite races. craftsbury.com

25 | Mt. Tom Snowshoe Scramble 5k/10k, Mt. Holyoke, Mass.

Run (in snowshoes) a 5k scenic route on the Mt. Tom trails. Racers running the 10k will do two loops of this course, and can decide mid-race what distance they wish to run. If snow is insufficient to snowshoe, this will be a trail race.

25 | M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial, Gorham, N.H.

Granite Backcountry Alliance hosts this skin and ski event on the Mt. Washington Auto Road, with apres drinks and food provided at the Great Glenn Hotel. This event is a fundraiser to support the trailbuilding and maintenance efforts of Granite Backcountry Alliance. Think RASTA, but in the White Mountains. granitebackcountryalliance.org

25 | Winter Tree Identification Workshop, Woodstock

Bring a bag lunch and join the National Park Service for a snowshoe trek with Jon Bouton to learn how to identify trees at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park. nps.gov/mabi/index.htm

25 | Rikert Fatbike Roundup, Ripton

Rent or demo a bike and ride Rikert’s groomed trails with an outdoor party, bonfire and cookout. rikert.com

26 | Komen New England Snowshoe Vermont, Grafton

Tackle a 3K or 5K snowshoe walk at Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center while supporting the fight against breast cancer. Dion Snowshoes will provide demos. komennewengland.org/snowshoe/vermont

26 | Waterbury Winterfest Family Fun Run/Walk, Waterbury Center

Run a 5k or walk a mile through Waterbury Village. Dogs are welcome at this fun event followed by great prizes and hot cocoa. waterburywinterfest.com

26 | The 8th Descent of the Connector Trail at Waterbury Winterfest, Waterbury

Strap on your snowshoes or backcountry skis for a tour that departs from the Blush Hill Country Club parking lot and winds through pristine woods to a rolling finish with views of the Little River. Shuttle will bring skiers back to the village. waterburywinterfest.com

26 | Bolton Valley Split & Surfest, Bolton

Catamount Trail Association hosts a day of backcountry exploration on splitboards and all mountain snowboards. Free demos, clinics, tours, food and beer. boltonvalley.com

26 | The FISK Trophy Race, Suicide Six

Now in its 83rd year, the Fisk Trophy slalom race is the oldest alpine trophy race in North America. Notable past winners include Chip Knight and Jimmy Cochran. suicide6.com

3 Must-See Movie Screenings

Here are a few movies about the outdoors that are screening at locations across Vermont over the next two weeks.

16 | Sisters of Skimo Movie Premiere, Burlington

Outdoor Gear Exchange hosts a premiere of the new film Sisters of Skimo, which documents the journey of Sierra Anderson and her fellow female competitors in ski mountaineering racing as they vie to compete at the World Championships in Switzerland. Before the film at 7:30 p.m., enjoy a Q & A about the sport of skimo and a gear clinic with OGE’s resident skimo athlete and gearhead. gearx.com

18 | SMS Summit Series: 5Point Film Festival, Stratton

Catch an evening of meaningful adventure stories on film at Stratton Mountain School. gosms.org/summit-series

23 | Teton Gravity’s Roadless Screens at Outdoor Gear Exchange, Burlington

Teton Gravity Research’s newest snowboarding film, Roadless kicks off at the Catamount Trail Association’s Splitfest event. Doors open at the store at 7:30 p.m. with beverages and a raffle. Show starts at 8 p.m. gearx.com