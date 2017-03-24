JERICHO–This weekend, Vermont’s biathlon fans can watch internationally-ranked athletes compete for the top prize: the 2017 US Biathlon National Championships. The Ethan-Allen Biathlon Club and Vermont National Guard will host the event from March 24-26.

Athletes from around the country will compete for national titles. Among the competitors will be Susan Dunklee (Barton, Vt.), who became the first American woman to ever win an individual medal at Biathlon Worlds on Feb. 19. This finish guaranteed her placement in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea.

Other competitors include recent world champion and world cup medalist Lowell Bailey (Lake Placid, N.Y.). World Cup team members, including Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth, Maine), Leif Nordgren (Marine, Minn.), Maddie Phaneuf (Old Forge, N.Y.), Joanne Reid (Boulder, Colo.) and Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.), will compete as well.

Competition includes a Sprint race on Friday, Pursuit style race on Saturday, and a Mass Start on Sunday. Spectators can watch the race for free. See the full schedule below.

Sprint Competition (Friday):

Men (21+): 10 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Woman (21+): 7.5 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Junior Men (19/20): 10 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Junior Woman (19/20): 7.5 km, p-s, 150 m penalty loop

Youth Men (17/18): 7.5 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Youth Woman (18/18): 6 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Boys/Girls (15/16): 6 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Master Men (35+): 7.5 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Master Woman (35+): 6 km, ps, 150 m penalty loop

Pursuit Competition (Saturday): The race will be a true pursuit for the Senior Men and Senior Women. The Pursuit race for the remaining classes will be conducted with a 5 second interval start, with starting order determined by the previous days Sprint competition result. Athletes who did not take part in the Sprint will be drawn randomly to determine starting order after the last qualified competitor in a given class.

Men (21+): 12.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Woman (21+): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Junior Men (19/20): 12.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Junior Woman (19/20): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Youth Men (17/18): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Youth Woman (18/18): 7.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Boys/Girls (15/16): 7.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Master Men (35+): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Master Woman (35+): 7.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Mass Start Competition (Sunday): The Mass Start race will be conducted with wave starts. Classes may be combined into waves depending on the number of competitors in each wave.

Men (21+): 15 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Woman (21+): 12.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Junior Men (19/20): 12.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Junior Woman (19/20): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Youth Men (17/18): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Youth Woman (18/18): 7.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Senior Boys/Girls (15/16): 7.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Master Men (35+): 12.5 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop

Master Woman (35+): 10 km, ppss, 150 m penalty loop