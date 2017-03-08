Vermont Sports Magazine, March-April 2017

DEPARTMENTS

The Start | Will Vail Change Vermont? pg. 5

By Lisa Lynn

Great Outdoors | Whitewater Season! page 6

The rivers are running. Here’s where the action is.

Pro Tips | Fatbiking: Large and In Charge, pg. 10

Noah Tautfest dishes on how and where to fatbike.

Health | Healing Tendons, pg. 12

A new medical approach uses your own blood to heal tendinosis. By Dr. David Lisle

Gear | Sidecountry Sweet, pg. 14

Our favorite new gear for exploring the backcountry.

Cover Story | A Year At The Top, pg 16

Here’s how Sue Johnston hiked 48 of New Hampshire’s highest peaks last year–every month.

Feature | 2017 Black Diamond Awards, pg. 20

Who’s the best in Vermont? Our readers choose their favorite shops, people, resorts and more.

Weekend Away | Spring Flings in Ludlow, pg. 26

Head to the Okemo Valley for spring corn snow and some sweet adventures.

Featured Athlete | Winter Endurance Racer, pg. 29

Meet Stephanie Manosh. By Phyl Newbeck

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 31

Speak Up | Strength In Numbers, pg. 34

The outdoor industry bands together to protect land. By Mike Donohue