Vermont Sports Magazine, March-April 2017
DEPARTMENTS
The Start | Will Vail Change Vermont? pg. 5
By Lisa Lynn
Great Outdoors | Whitewater Season! page 6
The rivers are running. Here’s where the action is.
Pro Tips | Fatbiking: Large and In Charge, pg. 10
Noah Tautfest dishes on how and where to fatbike.
Health | Healing Tendons, pg. 12
A new medical approach uses your own blood to heal tendinosis. By Dr. David Lisle
Gear | Sidecountry Sweet, pg. 14
Our favorite new gear for exploring the backcountry.
Cover Story | A Year At The Top, pg 16
Here’s how Sue Johnston hiked 48 of New Hampshire’s highest peaks last year–every month.
Feature | 2017 Black Diamond Awards, pg. 20
Who’s the best in Vermont? Our readers choose their favorite shops, people, resorts and more.
Weekend Away | Spring Flings in Ludlow, pg. 26
Head to the Okemo Valley for spring corn snow and some sweet adventures.
Featured Athlete | Winter Endurance Racer, pg. 29
Meet Stephanie Manosh. By Phyl Newbeck
Calendar | Race & Event Guide, pg. 31
Speak Up | Strength In Numbers, pg. 34
The outdoor industry bands together to protect land. By Mike Donohue