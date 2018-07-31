Vermont Sports Magazine, August 2018

The Start | Bring on the Pros, p. 5

The best in the world hit up Vermont this month.

Great Outdoors | Disc Golf Flies High, p. 6

Smuggler’s Notch hosts top players.

News Briefs | p. 12

Feature | Pushing the Limits, p. 15

Karen Newman’s last triathlon was so much more than a race.

Feature | Chair(wo)men of the Boards, p. 18

Want to learn to foil, windsurf, kite or downwind SUP? Burlington’s new Surf Club, Community Sailing Center and SUP rentals have you covered.

Feature | Leaps of Faith, p. 20

Why so many extreme cliff divers love Vermont.

Health | Can Weed Help You Win?, p. 27

Some athletes say yes. Here’s what the science says.

Featured Athlete | The Bearded Trail Runner, p. 31

Why a Bolton auto mechanic is speed running the Long Tail.

Gear & Beer | Summer Fun, p. 35

Calendar | Race & Event Guide, p. 36

Endgame | Riding the Watershed, p. 42

There are 363 miles of mapped bikeways to ride around Lake Champlain.