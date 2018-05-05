Teague O’Connor Runs Wild

And he’s running it again this May.

With 10 weeks left before this year’s Vermont City Marathon, O’Connor pads around the house in Burlington he shares with his wife, Sophia Kruszewski, a policy specialist at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), his dog Boots and young son Cedar.

O’Connor is 5 feet 10, with a slender build and a race weight that hovers around 140 pounds. With light brown hair, a scruff of a beard and an innocently handsome face, he looks more 24 than 34. It’s March and there is still snow on the ground. His feet are bare. I glance down at them, expecting callouses and bunions.

“After last fall I haven’t been running barefoot that much,” he says, lifting his feet up for a better look. They are long and bony, but other than a layer of floor grime, show few signs of wear and tear.

On August 13, 2017 around 5:00 a.m., O’Connor took off on the University of Vermont track determined to break the time record for running 100 kilometers barefoot. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record — 8 hours, 42 minutes and 11 seconds — was set by Peter Wayne Botha in Auckland, New Zealand in 2015.

O’Connor had two other goals for that day: one was to raise money for Crow’s Path, his nonprofit focused on outdoor education; and the other, to break his personal goal of running the 62 miles in under 7 hours.

Part of his training had been to run the Mt. Mansfield Double Up two weeks earlier, a rugged, 11-mile trail race around Mt. Mans eld with 5, 500 vertical feet and some near vertical climbing. Wearing Topo running shoes (he’s a Topo brand ambassador, and also sponsored by Honey Stinger), he won it handily, setting a course record of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

This would be O’Connor’s third run of 100 kilometers or longer. The first was a run he set out to do on his own while he was living in Chicago. Without using a map or having much of a fueling plan, he ran 70 miles from Chicago to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The second was in 2008 at the Santa Barbara Tough Enough, a 65-mile run along the ridge of the Sierra that started as a relay race in 1986.

O’Connor, then 24, ran it solo. It was hot. He didn’t have a headlamp. He had no support team. He got lost and he bonked. But when he talks about the race and how brutal it was, he hesitates to mention this: He still won and his time of 9:23:19 stands as a course record.