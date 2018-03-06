The Results Are In: The 2018 Black Diamond Awards

We asked, you voted. And here are the winners of the 2018 Black Diamond Awards—honoring the best in Vermont and the people who make this state awesome.

Each year, Vermont Sports polls our readers on what you love best about Vermont’s outdoor scene: the best people, places, shops and ski areas around the state. This year, we received responses from all corners of the state and some surprising new answers.

One thing that didn’t suprise us, though, was your passion level. Nearly 60 percent of you rated your love for being outdoors as a 4 or a 5 (out of 5) and 79 percent of you exercise outdoors three or more times a week. You also rave about your local shops (82 percent buy their gear in person, locally), live here full-time (90 percent of you own a primary home here). More than 60 percent have attended a race or event based on what you saw in this magazine and more than half have purchased something based on Vermont Sports.

We’re grateful for your passion, and for sharing what you love most about this state.

PEOPLE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE