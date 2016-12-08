Our Picks For The Weekend, Dec. 9-11

Stay busy this weekend by test-driving new gear, partying with the Vermont Backcountry Alliance, attending a telemark clinic, and more.

Dec. 8 | Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival, Burlington, Vt.

Stop by Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street in Burlington evening of short films, a raffle, refreshments and good vibes with fun people. All proceeds go to Vermont Backcountry Alliance – VTBC. Find tickets here.

Dec. 10 | BrewFest At Smuggler’s Notch, Jeffersonville, Vt.

Smuggler’s popular BrewFest with local and regional beers for sampling, music, food, prizes and a souvenir glass. smuggs.com

Dec. 10 | Telemark Primer at Bromley, Peru, Vt.

A day of clinics for new to advanced telemark skiers taught by PSIA/NATO trained coaches. bromley.com

Dec. 10 | Mad River Glen’s Ski Season Launch Party, Fayston, Vt.

Mad River Glen launches into the 2016-2017 winter with a visit from Santa and live music from local favorite, The Grift, in General Stark’s Pub. madriverglen.com

DEMO DAYS

Dec. 10 | Okemo, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating vendors include: Nordica, Atomic, Head, Volkl, Never Summer, Jones, Rossignol, Icelantic

Dec. 10 | Stowe, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating vendors include: Black Diamond, Blizzard, Burton, Dynastar, DPS, Head, K2, Meier Skis, ON3P, Parlor Skis, RENOUN Skis, Rossignol, Stokli, Volkl/Marker.

Dec. 11-12 | Killington, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating vendors include: Apex, parlor, Nordica, White Room Skis, Volkl, Marker, ON3P, Never Summer, Rossignol, Launch

*Note: Mount Snow’s demo day has been pushed back to December 17. Mount Snow will feature Volkl, Rossignol, Nordica, Head, K2, and Blizzard from 8a.m.-1:30 p.m next Saturday.