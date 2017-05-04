VS: Tell us about the New Haven Ledges Race. How did it go for you this year?

RM: It went pretty well, I ended up tied for second place. That was the fourth time competing. It was a little bit shorter this year–the week leading up to it, the water was super high all week, so they actually moved the course down halfway. The water level ended up dropping the night before, to the normal level, but at that point they couldn’t change the start. The course is usually about four minutes and twenty seconds, and this year it was just under two minutes. It was more of a sprint, rather than navigating a lot of rapids.

VS: Your family owns Crab Apple Whitewater in Massachusetts. Is that what introduced you to kayaking?

RM: My mom (Jen Mooney) is a really big whitewater kayaker. She was on the Olympic slalom team for a while [DATES] when she was younger, so that’s how I got into it. My dad and my brother are really into the whole river scene. They’re kind of claustrophobic, sitting in kayaks, so they like to go on rafts, and that kind of thing. I can’t think of a better way to grow up. We have raft trips that go out seven days a week during the summer,soonceIwaslike10or11Ihada kayak, and I would kayak out with the raft trips every day all summer with them on the Deer eld River.

VS: When did you start getting competitive?