The assistant coach bellowed a “ready… go!” and six swimmers simultaneously pierced the water, rippling down the pool and back in near-perfect form.

Raynolds may have landed at UVAC by chance, but her story seems far from accidental. Eleven years ago, right about the time the group of Upper Connecticut Valley parents began fundraising to build an aquatic center, Raynolds was living in Madison, N.J. She had just spent 13 years at the University of Buffalo, where she had been the college’s all-time winningest women’s swim coach, and was coaching the women’s and men’s teams at Drew University. She had left Buffalo reluctantly in an effort to get closer to her hometown: Woodstock, Vt. Her parents were aging and she missed the Green Mountain state.

On a wall in her home office in New Jersey, she pinned up a map of Vermont and pushed a thumb tack into the intersection of I-89 and I-91. Drawing a 50-mile radius around the pin, she promised herself she’d find a coaching job within the circle.

“I did that three years before they built UVAC—it turns out they built this place on the thumb tack,” she said. “So I’m kind of a believer of intentional thinking.”

Raynolds, a tall, athletically-built woman with short, copper-colored hair, was an All-American basketball player, softball player and swimmer in high school. When she left for college in 1981, she knew she wanted to coach.

“I almost went to Indiana because I got recruited by my favorite swim coach, but I was too freaked out that swimming would become my life,” she said with a laugh. Instead, she enrolled at Ithaca, where she tried out for both basketball and swim teams. Finally, she chose swimming, understanding to some extent the role the sport would play far into her future.

“It’s an extraordinary mental sport to me. I think that’s why I ended up coaching it, because the mind is the thing that fascinates me most about human beings, and human potential is the thing that fascinates me most about living. That’s how I knew I wanted to be a coach—this thing called human potential.”

Before graduating, she recorded 16 All-American titles, four state champion titles and the New York State record for the 50-meter butterfly.

With a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s in sports psychology from Boston University, Raynolds is qualified to coach at the collegiate level—something she did for over two decades. But now she enjoys working on the other side, where she can watch her swimmers get recruited and prepare them for the demands of college swimming.

“I got to see the other end of it,” she said. “I saw my calling in club swimming because there’s a lot more to influence at these ages, in terms of dedication and commitment and patience.”