This Year’s Best Fall Mountain Marathons

Oct. 14 | Westmore Mountain Challenge

In its first year, the Westmore Mountain Challenge already has our vote for the most spectacular (and challenging) trail run in Vermont. The route takes runners and hikers on a one-way, 26-mile run up ve mountains in the Northeast Kingdom, with 4,423 feet of elevation gain. It ends as you pass the southern end of the fjord-like Lake Willoughby and run five miles out to finish at the NorthWoods Stewardship Center. The route is almost entirely singletrack trails, built by Conservation Corps and other volunteers.

It’s not so much a race as a challenge, says organizer Rebecca Midthun, and you can do shorter distances, thanks to shuttles arranged at strategic checkpoints after Mount Hor, Mount Pisgah, Haystack and Bald Mountains. Start is at Moose Mountain and finish is at the NorthWoods Center. There, Sterling College professor and ultra marathoner Pavel Cenkl will give a talk on his Climate Change Run across Scandinavia. Registration is capped at 120. northwoodscenter.org